IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.80. 163,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,132. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.