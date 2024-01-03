Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 14,626 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

