Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.55. 212,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

