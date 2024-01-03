J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 3,335 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.14 on Wednesday, hitting $239.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,966,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,473,125. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.21. The firm has a market cap of $760.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

