Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $398.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,115,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,664,508. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.10 and a 200 day moving average of $375.22.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

