Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $699,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AT&T by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

T stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 15,891,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,425,326. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

