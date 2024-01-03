Legacy Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.07. 461,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

