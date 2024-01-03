Legacy Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 871,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,205. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

