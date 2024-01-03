Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $258.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

