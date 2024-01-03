First United Bank & Trust Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after buying an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $305.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $295.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

