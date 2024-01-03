Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,276 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,276 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $97,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $218.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

