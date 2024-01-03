Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.33. 712,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

