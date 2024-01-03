J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $742,865,000 after purchasing an additional 146,064 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE COP traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 878,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.