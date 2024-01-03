Founders Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $90.96. 1,967,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

