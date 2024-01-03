Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 325,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 641,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,114,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,272,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

