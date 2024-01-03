J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,597 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

