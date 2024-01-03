Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.72. 19,401,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,930,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

