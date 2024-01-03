The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,537 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.06. 2,210,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.82. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

