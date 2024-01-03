NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.