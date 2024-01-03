Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.18. 412,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.