Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys 14,423 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 88.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106,288. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

