Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 661 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 64,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

