Avaii Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 850,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,758. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

