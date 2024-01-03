Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 6,630 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,764.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,589,000 after purchasing an additional 126,963 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,023 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

