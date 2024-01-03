GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 482 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $9.88 on Wednesday, reaching $534.27. 631,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,735. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $206.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

