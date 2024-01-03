J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,188,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,945. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

