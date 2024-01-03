GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 824,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,418. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

