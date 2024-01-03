Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.3% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,679,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,974,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.10 and its 200-day moving average is $375.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

