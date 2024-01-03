Compass Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,679,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,974,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.22. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $260.34 and a 52-week high of $412.92.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

