Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Increased by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.78 and a 200-day moving average of $136.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

