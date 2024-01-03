Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.