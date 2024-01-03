Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 953,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

