ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 2.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.23. 965,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

