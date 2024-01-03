Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $29.23 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 14.4% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. 1,070,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,384. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

