Channel Wealth LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after buying an additional 426,783 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.52. 170,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,543. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

