Affinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 315,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,324. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

