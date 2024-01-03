Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $233.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,711. The company has a market capitalization of $329.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.46 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.