Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Windsor Wealth Management Inc.

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.6% of Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $19,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,374 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,006,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

