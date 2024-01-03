Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 539 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $151.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

