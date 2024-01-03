NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $252.67. 1,275,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,169. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $134.24 and a one year high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.31. The company has a market capitalization of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,521.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,091,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,517,241. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

