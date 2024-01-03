The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 292,218 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.68. 208,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,389. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

