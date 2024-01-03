Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $38.69 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $38,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.71 on Wednesday, reaching $462.83. 250,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,028. The company has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $448.35 and a 200-day moving average of $444.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

