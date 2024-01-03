Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $408.91. 199,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $302.17 and a 52 week high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

