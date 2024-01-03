Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Boosted by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,500,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

