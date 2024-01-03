iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.79. 17,396,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,947,992. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

