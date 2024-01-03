Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,668. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $206.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

