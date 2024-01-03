Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. 1,845,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,706. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.