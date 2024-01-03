Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Purchases 785 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.29. 817,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

