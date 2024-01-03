Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.20. 185,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,160. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $111.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

