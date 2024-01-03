Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $137.38. 2,322,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,832. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a market cap of $152.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

